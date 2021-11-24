No Sunburn festival in Goa this year as well, state govt refuses permission

The 15th edition of the Sunburn Festival was slated for December this year at Vagator in Goa, and organisers had said only fully vaccinated participants will be allowed.

Popular electronic dance music (EDM) Sunburn festival organised by Percept Live, one of the highlights of the state's year-end tourism itinerary, will not be held this year. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that his office had rejected a file moved by the Tourism Ministry to permit the organising of the event which is held around December-end in the coastal state.

"We have not given permission for Sunburn this year. My office has already processed the file," Sawant told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

The 15th edition of the Sunburn Festival was slated for December this year at Vagator with the organisers announcing that only fully vaccinated participants will be allowed. Meanwhile, Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar said it is the CM's prerogative whether to refuse or allow permission to organise the Sunburn festival.

Ajgaonkar said that he was of the opinion that the festival should be organised, but added that the Chief Minister's word on the issue was final.

"Any decision on hosting any event is taken by the CM. They (CMO) know the pandemic situation and the SOPs. The file had come to us, we had sent it to (CMO) for a decision. The final decision is taken by the CM," Ajgaonkar said, adding that Sawant may have made the call keeping the Covid situation in the state in mind.

"I felt that it should be held. I wanted it to happen. What people want should happen. The CM has taken a decision after studying the matter. I cannot take any decision, without final approval from the CM. The CM has not informed me about rejecting the file yet," Ajgaonkar said.

Last year too, the festival was not held in Goa owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the Goa government had in 2020 granted permission to the organisers to hold the event, the decision was criticised. Congress party had protested against the decision to allow Sunburn. The festival was scheduled to be held from December 27 to 29 at Vagator village in North Goa. Later, the Goa government announced that the festival will not be held.

