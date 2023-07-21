‘No such incident’: West Bengal police on BJP’s claim of sexual violence on poll day

This comes after BJP state president in West Bengal Sukanta Majumdar and party Lok Sabha members alleged that a woman was paraded naked for fighting as BJP nominee in the rural civic body polls that at Panchla in Howrah district.

West Bengal Director General of Police Manoj Malviya on Friday, June 21 denied allegations made by BJP that one of its candidates at Howrah was paraded naked on the polling day. The DGP said that following investigation over a complaint filed, it is evident that no such incident took place at Panchla on the polling day.

“The Howrah Police Superintendent (rural) received a complaint on July 13 by email that on July 8, which was polling day, stating that a woman was forcibly pulled out from a polling booth at Panchla and her clothes were torn,” he said.

“The police started investigating the matter by filing an FIR. Investigations revealed that no such incident took place in the area on that day,” he said.

The DGP said that heavy security arrangements, which included personnel from central armed forces, were also deployed in the area for the purpose of poll- security. “No such incident came to their notice on that day. Even we checked the CCTV footage in the area, which also did not confirm any such incident. We have even sent a notice to the purported victim to know whether she had any specific complaint in the matter. Till now, she had not got back to us or given a response to our call for recording her statement,” Manoj Malviya said.

He also said that recently the Leader of the Opposition and the Union fact-finding team of BJP also visited the spot. “Even they seem to have no information about such an incident. Our investigation is still on,” Manoj said.