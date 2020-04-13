No space for third hero in ‘F3’ says director Anil Ravipudi

‘F3’ is a sequel to ‘F2’ which saw Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej in the lead roles opposite Tammannah and Mehreen Pirzada.

Flix Tollywood

Ever since Anil Ravipudi directorial F2: Fun and Frustration was declared a smash hit, movie buffs have been waiting eagerly for its sequel. The filmmakers have announced the sequel to be titled F3 and that it will have Venkatesh and Varun Tej in the lead roles.

Rubbishing reports which surfaced that the sequel would have another hero in the cast, director Anil Ravipudi clarified to TOI that F3 doesn’t have scope for another hero as of now. The director was quoted as saying, “F3 is obviously going to be a fun-driven film. In fact, the dose of entertainment will be doubled in the film. As of now, the story doesn’t really have space for a third hero. However, as things progress, if I feel another character can be accommodated I will look for an actor. But right now there are no such plans.”

It may be noted here that a few days ago there were reports that Mehreen Pirzada and Tammannah Bhatia, who played the female leads in F2: Fun and Frustration, will not be a part of the sequel. Sources pointed out that Anil Ravipudi is making an entirely different story and therefore it will require new lead pairs for the heroes.

Those in the supporting roles in F2 included Rajendra Prasad, Prakash Raj, Nassar, Vennela Kishore, Prudhvi Raj, Subbaraju, Priyadarshi Pullikonda, and Brahmaji and it needs to be seen how many of them will make it to the sequel. The film was made on a budget of Rs 30 crores and turned out to be a mega grosser with the figures reaching Rs 120 crores.

Sources in the know say that the director intends to start the shooting in August this year and have the film released for Sankranthi next year. However, with the coronavirus scare, the schedules may undergo a change and we need an official word on it.