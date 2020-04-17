No social distancing at Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s wedding: K’taka DCM says will probe

Pictures and videos of the wedding indicated that the family members did not wear masks and violated social distancing norms.

news Coronavirus / Wedding

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Friday said that appropriate action would be taken if it is found that social distancing norms were violated at Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s wedding, which took place at a farmhouse in Ramanagara district.

The pictures and videos of former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s son’s wedding indicated that social distancing norms were not followed. A video released by Kumaraswamy’s media team, showed family members gathered around Nikhil, who is seated in a chair, with camerapersons around.

“I will ask the SP (Superintendent of Police) of Ramanagara to compile a detailed report on what happened at the venue. Even after multiple warnings, If there is any violation, appropriate action will be taken,” he said.

Read: Social distancing takes a break as Nikhil Kumaraswamy gets married to Revathi

Allegations arose that certain VIP cars that did not have permission to enter the venue, were allowed to pass. Local media aired pictures of Additional Commissioner of Police (East) and IPS officer Sharat Chandra at the wedding. This was despite conditions set by the Deputy Commissioner that the wedding must have the presence of family members only.

The Deputy Commissioner of Ramanagara had also directed SP Anoop Shetty to compile a list of 48 vehicles that were to be allowed to pass the checkpost. After pictures of non-family members at the wedding surfaced in the local media, questions on laxity on behalf of the officials were also raised.

Responding to these allegations, DCM Ashwath Narayan said, “Responsible lawmakers and responsible people need to act responsibly. This is a time we need to set an example. I urge my colleagues to not misuse power. We need to abide by the law, otherwise it will send a wrong signal (message). Whoever has violated norms, we will take action against them,” he added.

On April 16, the Deputy Commissioner of Ramanagara, MS Archana on Thursday signed on an order, which allowed Nikhil’s wedding to take place on certain conditions. According to the permission letter, guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare regarding hygiene and social distancing must be followed. Here is a list of the conditions set by the DC:

> The wedding must take place in the presence of family members

> Every guest must wear a mask

> Every guest must practice social distancing; a team each of health department and police officials will be formed to monitor whether any conditions are violated

> A family member must be present at the checkpoint to point out the family members. This is to ensure others do not attend the wedding

> The Health Department must set up thermal screening facility for the guests

> Passes and permission letters must be obtained from respective DCs if people are travelling from other districts



