No shortage of COVID-19vaccine in Karnataka: Health Minister K Sudhakar

The minister announced that Karnataka will receive 12.5 lakh doses of the vaccine from the Union government by next week.

After news reports that vaccination may have to be stopped in Karnataka if the next consignment of vaccines does not arrive, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar clarified there is no shortage of vaccine in the state. He added that the next batch of vaccine will arrive soon and the vaccination drive will continue.

“We have discussed this with the centre and have been assured that there will be no shortage of vaccines,” the Health Minister said. Speaking to the media, he stated that Karnataka will receive 12.5 lakh doses of vaccine from the Union government by next week. Before that, an additional four lakh doses will be dispatched through flight, he added. The government will ensure that there is no shortage of vaccines, said the minister.

Karnataka has aimed at vaccinating 3 lakh persons every day and health officials have stated that 12 lakh doses of the Covishield vaccine are expected to be sent this week. So far, Karnataka has administered 31 lakh doses of the vaccine in the second phase of the vaccine drive.

On Monday, the Health Minister said the second wave of COVID-19 has begun in the state. This comes in light of the increased number of cases being reported across Karnataka. He cautioned the public to remain vigilant against the coronavirus. He also added that functions and public gatherings are to be avoided for the next two months.

On Tuesday, the Union government announced that all those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1. Currently, those above 60 years of age and those above 45 years who have comorbidities are getting vaccinated across the country and now it has been expanded to include those above 45 years who do not have any comorbidities as well.

“Starting from April 1, vaccines will be available to all citizens above 45 years of age. This will ensure better coverage and will further expedite our efforts to make Karnataka COVID-19 free. I urge all eligible citizens to get vaccinated at the earliest,” the minister tweeted on Tuesday.