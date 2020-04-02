‘No shortage of antiretroviral drugs amid COVID pandemic’: Experts assure public

In Wuhan city where the pandemic began, several hospitals began utilising antiretroviral drugs in their treatment regime for coronavirus affected patients.

As more healthcare experts are turning to the use of antiretroviral drugs (ARV) to treat those infected with the novel coronavirus, several concerns have risen about the availability of the drugs for HIV patients. Healthcare experts, however, have stated that there is no need for the public to panic.

“We have manufacturers of these drugs in India itself and we have enough to stock to ensure that there is no shortage of the drugs. There is no need for people to worry or panic unnecessarily. Those who require the medications will be able to avail them as needed,” said Dr Jayaseelan, Director of the Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association.

Several doctors and health officials from across the country have spoken up in favour of using ARVs against COVID-19.

“We have seen the use of these drugs tackle the viral load in an infected person around the world and have seen how people in China and Italy have benefited greatly from it. While there were some concerns regarding possible shortage of the drugs for those who depend on them to treat HIV, rest assured that we have ensured there is an adequate supply of drugs. There is no need to panic,” said Additional Chief Secretary of Karnataka, Jawaid Akhtar.

Initially, scientists believed that the structure of the novel coronavirus was similar in shape to the HIV virus, which was what made ARVs effective against COVID-19. However, their function and effect on the novel coronavirus continues to be studied. One study by a group of scientists from Singapore said that these drugs had activity against the novel coronavirus, but that further studies need to be done to correlate further.

In India, an Italian tourist who had tested positive for the virus and later recovered was the first reported case who had been given antiretroviral drugs as part of his treatment. Following this, many healthcare workers have been treating patients with COVID-19 with this drug.

“At this point, most hospitals have incorporated the use of anti-HIV drugs in their treatment protocols for treating individuals who have been identified to be positive for coronavirus disease. This was recommended by the Central government which has issued guidelines for the use of the drugs Lopinavir and Ritonavir,” said Dr Muthiah S, a general physician from Kerala’s Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences.

Earlier in March, the Union Health Ministry had revised its guidelines for the treatment of coronavirus affected individuals to include Lopinavir and Ritonavir for high risk individuals. This includes those above the age of 60, people suffering from diabetes mellitus, renal failure, chronic lung disease or those who are immunocompromised.

ARVs are a group of drugs which are given to those infected with the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Several early studies of the novel coronavirus showed that the use of these medications may have a positive effect on treating COVID-19. In Wuhan city of Hubei province where the pandemic began, several hospitals began utilising antiretroviral drugs in their treatment regime for coronavirus affected patients. Several patients who were treated with ARVs made a full recovery, which substantiated the use of these drugs against the coronavirus disease.