No school visits till October 15, Karnataka education department announces

The state government cited the increase in COVID-19 cases in the state for the decision.

news COVID-19

The Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Department announced on Wednesday that it will not allow high school students to visit schools to get doubts clarified till October 15. The state government cited the increase in COVID-19 cases in the state for the decision.

The state government had suggested two weeks ago that it would allow students who have doubts to seek clarifications in their respective subjects even though regular classes will not be held.

The Central government had allowed high school students to attend schools to clarify doubts from September 21. The central government stated that the children had to present consent forms signed by parents if they wished to attend school.

The state government however said that in Karnataka, this will not be allowed till September 30. Now, this has been extended to October 15 and a decision will be taken after consultation with health experts.

Many private schools had planned to conduct practical classes in the month of October – which will now have to be cancelled. This had led to speculations that Karnataka would reopen schools soon. A section of parents had vehemently opposed the reopening of schools amid the pandemic.

Minister of State for Primary and Secondary Education Suresh Kumar said that the Karnataka government would hear the views of several people including politicians, academics and health experts before taking any final decision on this matter.

Soon after returning from Bidar district this week, the minister asserted, he would convene a meeting of different stakeholders along with the departments concerned to decide on reopening of schools.