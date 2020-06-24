Telangana economy recovering, govt employees to get full salaries for June: KCR

With the state facing a cash crunch due to the COVID-19 lockdown, various government employees had between 75% to 10% of their salaries deferred.

news Administration

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday announced that there will be no deferment in the salaries of the state government employees and pensioners for the month of June.

“Since the state economy is getting better to some extent, the salaries of the state government employees and pensioners will be paid in full for this month.” the Chief Minister’s Office said.

రాష్ట్ర ఆదాయ పరిస్థితి కొంచెం కొంచెం మెరుగవుతున్నందున ప్రభుత్వ ఉద్యోగులకు, పెన్షనర్లకు, ఈ నెల పూర్తి వేతనం చెల్లించాలని నిర్ణయించినట్లు సీఎం శ్రీ కేసీఆర్ ప్రకటించారు. ఈ నెల పూర్తి వేతనాలు చెల్లించాలని అధికారులను సీఎం ఆదేశించారు. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) June 23, 2020

In view of the pandemic and despite strong criticism the state government had in March gone ahead with deferring the salaries for government employees, including All India Service Officers and pensioners.

While the All India Services officers such as IAS, IPS and IFS received 60% pay deferment, the other government officials took a 50% salary deferment. Similarly, the pensioners faced a 25% deferment. However, the government had spared the Class IV employees, outsourcing and contract employees defering their salary by only 10%. Elected representatives took a 75% deferment.

Recently, after several persons approached the Telangana High Court objecting to KCR’s decision, the government brought in the ‘Telangana Disaster and Public Health Emergency (special provisions) Ordinance 2020’ empowering the state government to defer any payment for at least six months.

However, there is no clarity whether the deferred salary will be paid soon.

“Notwithstanding anything contained in any other law, rule or order or code or judgment or order of any court or tribunal, the government is competent to defer any payment due and payable to any person or institution in part, to the extent not exceeding half of the amount due or payable for such period for the management of the situation arising out of such disaster or public health emergency or otherwise,” the gazette notification read.

The state needs more than Rs 3,000 crore to pay salaries and pensions every month.

With IANS inputs

Read:

Deferring pensions amid COVID-19 pandemic is 'illegal', Telangana HC tells state govt

Senior citizens lament Telangana govt's decision to deduct their pension