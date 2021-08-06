No respite in daily COVID-19 cases in Kerala, TPR jumps to 13.49%

The state now has 1.77 lakh active cases after 20,046 people tested negative on Thursday.

news COVID-19

With no respite from daily COVID-19 cases reported from Kerala, the stateâ€™s Test Positivity Rate (TPR) shot to 13.49% on Thursday, against 11.37% a day earlier. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a statement, said that 22,040 people tested positive for the coronavirus on the day after 1.63 lakh samples were tested in the latest 24-hour period. The state now has 1.77 lakh active cases after 20,046 more people tested negative. The total death toll shot up to 17,328 as per official figures, with 117 more deaths being reported on Thursday.

Some of the worst affected districts in the state are Malappuram, which reported 3,645 new cases, followed by Thrissur with 2,406 cases, Ernakulam with 2,373 and Palakkad with 2,139. Of the new cases, 76 are health workers, and 67 people had come from outside the state and 20,901 were infected through contact with the source of contact unclear in 996 cases, the release said. There are currently 4.81 lakh people in quarantine in various districts of the state. Of these, 4.51 lakh people are in home or institutional quarantine and 29,358 are admitted in hospitals.

Kerala continues to report the highest number of active COVID-19 cases in the country since the past few weeks. This increased figure comes, as from Thursday morning, the state saw a relaxation in COVID-19 guidelines with all shops opening in areas where triple lockdown is not in force. However, as per the guidelines, only those people who have a certificate of at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine (two weeks prior), an RT-PCR negative certificate (72 hours prior); or results showing recovery from COVID-19 one month ago, are allowed to enter public spaces like shops, markets, banks, public and private offices, financial institutions, factories, industrial establishments, and open tourist spaces. The move has drawn flak from many quarters.

Read:

Keralaâ€™s new impractical criteria to enter shops, banks and public spaces draw flak

Why Keralaâ€™s COVID-19 cases have not seen a rapid fall like other states