No religion and caste greater than humans: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The Chief Minister's statement comes amid the controversy over the communal 'narcotic jihad' remark by a Catholic Bishop.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said narrow interests should not be allowed to undermine unity of the people as no religion and caste is greater than humans. The Chief Minister's remarks, on his Facebook page, came on the occasion of the death anniversary of renowned Kerala reformer Sree Narayana Guru. The CM's statement also holds significance in view of the ongoing controversy in the state over the communal 'narcotic jihad' remark by a Catholic Bishop. Recently, Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt of the Pala Diocese in Kerala had sparked controversy over his hate speech remarking 'narcotic jihad', implying a communal angle to narcotic issues in the state. Though Pinarayi Vijayan had reacted to the issue stating that religious leaders should stay away from making communal remarks, no legal action was taken against the hate speech aimed at a religious community.

Hailing the contribution of Sree Narayana Guru in transforming Kerala as a modern society, the CM said that communalism and remnants of caste system still embarrassingly exist in Kerala. Pinarayi Vijayan said people ought to "proclaim out loud that no religion and no caste is greater than humans. No narrow interests can be allowed to undermine our unity.. let us pledge on this day that we will stand together for the common good of the country. May that unity take our country to new heights," he said, adding that we have to go a long way to fulfill Guru's dream. The Chief Minister also noted that Sree Narayana Guru had been constantly critical of Brahminism and communalist ideology.

Meanwhile, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan wished 'Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi day' by tweeting a message on the occasion, saying "My pranams to #SreeNarayanaGuru, on his Samadhi day. #Guru placed the human being at the centre of all existence, and advocated self improvement by individuals as the only hope for the society and the world."

