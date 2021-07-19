No record of COVID-19 deaths of Karnataka RTC workers, reveals RTI

There have been no relief packages given for the RTC staff who died due to COVID-19, the response disclosed.

Neither the KSRTC nor BMTC has introduced any relief packages for their staff who succumbed to COVID-19, according to a response to an RTI appeal dated June 30. Moreover, there is no recorded information about the number of coronavirus deaths of the employees of Karnataka Road Transportation Corporation (RTC), the RTI reply revealed. The RTI application filed by AAP Youth President Mukund Gowda asked for details of the number of transportation personnel who were infected and recovered, or succumbed to the virus in both the waves of the pandemic.

As per the RTC records, 37 and 34 members of the staff had tested positive for COVID-19 in the first and second wave respectively. The RTI reply highlighted the lack of up to date COVID-19 records of the state-owned transport company employees. Mukund who filed the appeal said that this will create hurdles for aggrieved families to claim the relief funds. “It is shocking that Karnataka RTC and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) do not have data about their staff's health and are not yet aware about the package.This shows the ignorance of the government and authorities towards the transportation personnel,” he told TNM

Speaking to TNM, Karnataka RTC Public Relations Officer (PRO), Latha said that the particular RTI application will be looked into and refused to comment further. Ramappa, a conductor with the Karnataka RTC said that workers are unaware of any latest development or package-related information. However, State Transport Minister Laxman Savadi approved a total of Rs 30 lakh compensation to families of transport employees who died of COVID, said Anand, president of the BMTC Employees Union. “After our agitation in December 2020, the minister gave us assurance in writing that the relief fund is applicable on all four state road corporations. As of now, about seven families have received them,” he added.

Earlier this year TNM had reported that the transport workers of the state Road Transport Corporations Employees Association had demanded the Karnataka government to enlist them as government employees and get a pay hike according to the 6th Pay Commission. The association also held protests calling for equitable working conditions. The employees alleged that they were being overworked and not being paid full salaries. They demanded timely payment of their salaries and a reduction of work hours for women.