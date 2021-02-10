BMTC and KSRTC workers to hold protest on Wednesday

Employees of the transport corporations alleged that they are being overworked and are not being paid full salaries.

A section of workers employed in various road transport corporations in Karnataka, including the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), are set to protest on Wednesday over a range of issues, including the delay in the payment of their salaries. However, the employees and transport corporations said that bus services will not be affected during the protests.

Uday Kumar GS from the Employees Association of Road Transport Corporations told The Hindu that 300 to 400 employees, who are off-duty, will participate in the protests and that the workers had planned it to ensure that they bring their concerns to the notice of authorities without hindering the bus services.

The employees alleged that they are being overworked and are not being paid full salaries, making it difficult for many to make ends meet. The employees demanded timely payment of their salaries and a reduction of work hours for women. The demands will be sent to Transport Minister Laxman Savadi in the form of a memorandum. Laxman Savadi is also the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Savadi issued a media statement on Monday, appealing to the employees to understand the financial realities of the state government.

"Today (Tuesday) we had a meeting to discuss the needs of bus transport workers and some unions say they want to present their demands again. We have compassion for their pleas but there will be no change in bus schedule tomorrow. Let there be no confusion about this," the statement said.

It added that some demands of the workers were fulfilled and said that half of the salaries for December 2020 and January 2021 were released.

"The delay is due to COVID-19's impact on transport corporations. I appeal to the workers to understand the financial realities of the government," Savadi added.

BMTC officials maintained that the protest was being called by a section seeking to highlight internal labour problems, and demanding timely payment of salaries and reduction of work hours for women, among others. “They will submit a memorandum, which we will look into, but services will not be affected,” an official said.

In December last year, bus services across Karnataka were crippled after thousands of drivers and conductors of state-run road transport corporations decided to go on a strike demanding that they be made government employees with all benefits. The stand-off between road corporation workers and the state government caused much inconvenience to people.