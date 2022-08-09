‘No question of apology’: Man who fired at Owaisi continues threats after bail

In an interview with The Quint, the accused Sachin Pandit referred to the killings of former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi and said Owaisi should have knowledge of our history.

news Crime

One of the two men arrested for attempting to shoot AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi earlier on February 3 in Uttar Pradesh, who is now out on bail, has continued to threaten the Hyderabad MP after being released on bail. In an interview with The Quint, 27-year-old Sachin Pandit, who was reportedly granted bail by the Allahabad High Court on July 12, said “there is no question of apologising” over the attempt to shoot Owaisi, who was campaigning for the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in Uttar Pradesh at the time. According to the FIR, Sachin, who was arrested along with the second accused Shubham, had told the police that he considered himself a “true patriot” and planned to kill Owaisi as he found his speeches “harmful to the country.”

Sachin told The Quint that although he had received some messages from people asking him to apologise for his actions, he could not “compromise with self-respect.” Stating that he felt no remorse for his actions, Sachin said, “No one on earth has the power to make me apologise… I don’t care even if they hang me, there is no question of apology.”

He also further threatened Owaisi while referring to the assassinations of former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. Referring to Owaisi, Sachin said in the interview, “No one should have such arrogance that no one can harm him. Owaisi should have knowledge of our history. Our former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi were very powerful people. They had all kinds of security. But when it’s time for you to meet god, no one can save you.” Sachin also said in the interview that his mission is to strengthen Hindutva, and that Owaisi was only able to speak so much because of our (Hindus’) weakness.

Sachin Pandit was arrested for shooting at Asaduddin Owaisi in February. Now out on bail, he says he has no remorse and continues to threaten the leader. I visited him at his village, where he is being celebrated by many. Please watch this ground report:pic.twitter.com/00S1I2E2qW August 8, 2022

When asked about his reason for attempting to shoot Owaisi, Sachin said that politics is different from faith and if anyone tries to hurt their pride, the Hindu community will not accept it. Sachin, who was found to be a BJP member, said in the interview that he received no support from the BJP, and that the party wouldn’t encourage illegal or unconstitutional acts. According to The Quint, celebratory events have been organised to welcome and commend Sachin and Shubham since their release, attended by members of various Hindu outfits. The report also said that local BJP leaders had visited Sachin at his residence in Duryai village in Greater Noida. Days after Sachin and Shubham were arrested in the case, Uttar Pradesh BJP leader Sunil Bharala announced support to them, and assured their families of a fair probe.

The shooting happened around 6 pm on February 3 near the Chhajarsi toll plaza on the Hapur-Ghaziabad stretch of the National Highway 24. Shots were fired at Owaisi’s vehicle, and while he escaped unhurt, the MP said that the bullets pierced the tyres of his car. Following the incident, Owaisi said in the Lok Sabha that he wanted to reject the 'Z' security cover extended to him by the government, and questioned why the shooters were not being charged with stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, as in several other cases.

