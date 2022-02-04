UP man who opened fire at Owaisiâ€™s car suspected to be BJP member

Sachin Sharma calls himself â€˜Deshbhakt Sachin Hinduâ€™ and has uploaded many photos with Uttar Pradesh BJP leaders, including current and former ministers.

news Crime

A day after two people were arrested for opening fire at the convoy of Hyderabad MP and chief of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen party Asaduddin Owaisi, it has now been revealed that one of them is affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party. Sachin Sharma, who was arrested on Thursday, February 3, identifies himself as â€˜Deshbhakt Sachin Hinduâ€™ on Facebook, and there are many pictures of him with BJP leaders from the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Sachin, a resident of Badalpur in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Greater Noida, has said on Facebook that he joined the party in 2019. His account has many pictures of him with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Satyapal Singh and MP Mahesh Sharma.

Sachin Sharma had also shared a video of controversial priest and hate monger Yati Narsinghanand, who had made genocidal calls against Muslims. In one Facebook post, he also expressed solidarity with Ram Gopal Bhakt, the accused who opened fire at the anti-CAA protestors in Delhi in 2020.

Sachin Sharma flaunting his BJP membership on Facebook

The other accused, Shubham, is a resident of Saharanpur. The police said Shubham mostly stayed away from his Saharanpur home and that more information about him is being collected.

Now that it is confirmed that 'Sachin Hindu' who shot at Mr. @asadowaisi is BJP member, Also seen with many BJP politicians. Is UP govt planning to send Buldozer to his house? pic.twitter.com/A6JlDEN1kp â€” Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) February 4, 2022

After the shootout, Sachin was arrested at the spot and the police recovered a pistol from him. Shubham, who fled the spot after the incident, was later arrested by the police.

On Thursday, February 3, Asaddudin Owaisi had a close call when shots were fired at the MPâ€™s car when he was on his way to Delhi after campaigning for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in Meerut. The incident took place at around 5.30 pm at Chhajarsi toll plaza in Hapur district, Uttar Pradesh. According to the MP, at least four rounds were fired at the vehicle, which led to the vehicleâ€™s tyre getting punctured. Two bullets pierced the front and rear doors of the SUV.

CCTV footage of the incident from the toll plaza shows Shubam brandishing his gun towards Owaisiâ€™s car, while Sachin, also wielding a gun, is providing cover to Shubham.