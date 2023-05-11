â€˜No question of alliance with JD(S), will win 146 seatsâ€™: DK Shivakumar

Speaking to reporters after post-poll surveys that indicated a hung Assembly, the Congress leader said that he doesnâ€™t believe in the numbers shown in the surveys.

news Karnataka Elections 2023

Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar, who is a Chief Minister aspirant if his party is voted to power, on Wednesday, May 10, stated that there was no question of an alliance with Janata Dal (Secular) (JD(S)) to form the government as the Congress will have the numbers. Talking to reporters after some post-poll surveys indicated a hung Assembly, he said: "I don't believe in the numbers shown in the post-poll surveys. As I have said, I am committed to my statement of Congress winning 146 seats in the elections."

"The voters of Karnataka are intelligent. They have lost trust in the double engine government and they are optimistic about the Congress. There is no question of an alliance with other political parties," he maintained.

Meanwhile, Congress workers are celebrating the post poll survey predictions across the state which are indicating a simple majority to the party. There are reports of bursting of crackers and celebrations from many regions of the state.

At least five exit polls predicted that Congress will emerge as the single largest party, but fall short of a majority. The JD(S) is likely to play kingmaker in 2023 with most exit polls projecting that the regional party will win more than 20 seats.

