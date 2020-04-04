Calling people of Tamil Nadu ‘brethren’, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said that news about the state closing borders with the state was fake.

“Some fake news says that Kerala has closed border roads with Tamil Nadu with mud embankments as the number of COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu increased. We haven’t even thought about such a thing. Tamil Nadu people are still our brothers,” said Pinarayi Vijayan.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the fake news had surfaced at a time when the whole state has expressed resentment towards the issue of border roads, with Kerala’s Kasaragod district being blocked by Karnataka.

Over the past few days, Tamil Nadu has reported a significant rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. As of April 3, Friday, 411 people reported positive for the coronavirus in the state. With this, Tamil Nadu has become the state with second highest COVID-19 positive cases in the country following Maharashtra which has 423 cases.

“Not just blocking roads with mud embankments, Kerala will not do any kind of blockades. It is fake news that has surfaced to mislead people,” said Pinarayi Vijayan.

Following the nationwide lockdown, the Karnataka government blocked roads connecting Kerala’s northernmost Kasaragod district with the nearby Mangaluru city in Karnataka. With even medical emergencies not being allowed to cross the border and reach hospitals in Karnataka, five people lost their lives in Kasaragod district.

On Friday, the Supreme Court directed the Centre to mediate the issue between the Kerala and Karnataka governments and resolve it amicably.

Meanwhile, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan urged people to stay wherever they are. “The Prime Minister of the country has said that people should stay wherever they are. That regulation we will have to follow,” he said.

The Chief Minister also said that another fake news was doing rounds that dates for the remaining examination for Class 10 students of SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) had been announced. “This is fake. If there is any such information, the Education Department officials will communicate it,” said the Chief Minister.