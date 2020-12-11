No New Year revelry on Bengaluru's MG Road and Brigade Road: Karnataka govt

Bars and pubs will be allowed to operate with 50% capacity.

The Karnataka government on Friday announced that public gathering for New Year celebrations will be banned on Brigade Road and MG Road. The state government said that other public gatherings for New Year celebrations would be strictly limited.

“Public gatherings will be limited between December 20 and January 2 across the state. This decision was taken after recommendations from the Technical Advisory Committee. Earlier permission was given by BBMP for this. This will not be given this year,” Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said.

He said that people would have to conduct New Year celebrations within their homes or at pubs and bars, which will operate in limited capacity. He reiterated that pubs and bars will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity only.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka said that other public celebrations for New Year will need police permissiom. “Celebrate within your house. MG Road and Brigade Road celebrations will not be given. Passes will be given for people organising public gathering in this period by the police but it won’t be given for MG Road and Brigade Road celebrations. Many people have lost their loved ones to this disease. We must be cautious,” he said.

“People are under the impression that there will be no COVID-19 when the New Year begins. This perception is wrong. Unless we are able to vaccinate people properly and see its effects, this perception must not be held. We have taken this decision in order to safeguard the public,” Dr Sudhakar said.

He said that the government has prioritised checking gathering of crowds. He said that political and religious gatherings will be allowed in limited numbers.

“Like I said before, between December 20 and January 2, public celebrations will be limited to not more than 200 people. This is for religious gatherings and political gatherings, marriages, and Christmas celebrations,” he said.