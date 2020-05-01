No new COVID-19 cases in Kerala on Friday, 9 recover in state

The CM did not hold is routine press meet on Friday on account of International Labour day.

Kerala reported no fresh cases of the novel corona virus on Friday, May 1, confirmed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on his official Facebook page.

On Friday, the CMâ€™s routine press meet where he confirms new cases to the media was suspended, on account of International Labour day.

However, according to the numbers posted on his Facebook page, Kerala has heave a sigh of relief as apart from no new cases reported, nine patients have recovered in the state on Friday.

The total number of recovered patients in the state has jumped to 392, which means 102 patients are still under treatment.

Those who have recovered include four patients each from Kannur and Kasaragod and one from Ernakulam.

A total of 21,499 persons are under observation for COVID-19 in Kerala out of which, 432 people are admitted to hospitals.

Samples of 27,150 persons who have exhibited symptoms of the virus have been sent for testing till now. Out of this, 26,225 samples have returned negative for the virus, the CMâ€™s post informed, results for around 1000 cases are still awaited.

Kerala has also started random testing of people with no symptoms in a new testing strategy. 3000 samples have been drawn from across the state for this augmented testing exercise.