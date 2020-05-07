No new COVID-19 cases in Kerala for the fifth day in May

The number of active cases in the state is 25 while 474 people have recovered.

news Coronavirus

Kerala on Thursday, May 7, too hasn't registered any new COVID-19 cases. This is the second day in a row and the fifth day in May on which no fresh case has emerged in the state.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan didnâ€™t hold his customary COVID-19 briefing on Thursday. In the bulletin issued from the Chief Minister's office, it is said that there are five recoveries on Thursday. This includes three from Kannur and two from Kasaragod.

With this the state as of now has only 25 active cases, while the number of recoveries stands at 474. A total of 16,693 people are in isolation. This includes 16,383 people at home and 310 in hospitals.

Samples of as many as 35,171 people who are symptomatic were sent for examination of which 34,519 returned negative. 3,035 samples that were collected from health workers, migrant workers, and those who had more social contact were sent for examination. Of this, 2,337 returned negative.

Kannur district currently has the highest number of cases at 15.

Apart from this, among those who are under treatment, three are in Kollam, one each in Idukki, Palakkad and Kasaragod, and four are in Wayanad. There are 32 hotspots in the state.

The state reported no new cases on Wednesday as well with seven recoveries.

On Tuesday, three cases were reported with zero recoveries. No new cases were reported in a row both on Monday and Sunday. On May 1 too, the state had zero cases.

The state has emerged as a model for containing the disease, though it was in Kerala that the first three cases of COVID-19 cases were reported. The recovery rate of the state is 93.24% â€“ much higher than the national average which stands at 27.41% as on Thursday, May 7.

Read: COVID-19: Kerala stands above the rest with 93% recovery rate