No new airport to come up in Hosur, Union govt cites proximity to Bengaluru’s KIA

This information was shared by VK Singh, Minister of State for Civil Aviation when Tamil Nadu MP P Wilson raised a question regarding the construction of an airport in Hosur.

news Aviation

The union government has deleted Hosur from the Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) document for future bidding. The UDAN scheme aims to construct airports across the country in order to make regional air travel cheaper. Hosur has been removed because of its proximity to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru.

According to the Business Line, the existing agreement between the union government and the Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) does not allow the development, improvement and upgradation of a new or an existing airport (except Hassan and Mysuru airports) within an aerial distance of 150 km from the KIA before 2033. Hosur is 74 kilometres from the KIA, justifying its removal from the UDAN document. This information was shared by VK Singh, Minister of State for Civil Aviation when Tamil Nadu MP P Wilson raised a question regarding the construction of an airport in Hosur.

In April 2022, the Tamil Nadu government proposed the construction of a new airport in Hosur after a detailed feasibility study conducted in September. Reports said that the project would be finalised by the end of 2022.

The Business Line reported that officials do not agree with VK Singh’s response. Taking to Twitter, Wilson asked if Mysuru and Hassan are exempted from such rules, why shouldn’t the same criteria be applicable for Hosur. He further asked, “Shouldn’t Hosur have good air connectivity? How can the government of India enter such a contract detrimental to the interest of Tamil Nadu which is against public interest?” The MP also said that such a contract is void and VK Singh should take immediate steps to include the construction of the Hosur airport under the UDAN scheme.