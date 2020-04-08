No need for rapid test, no community transmission in Telangana, says Health Minister

Telangana recorded 49 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the overall total number of cases in the state to 453.

Addressing the media, Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that they have traced all 1100 people who went for the conference organised by Tablighi Jamaat, an Islamist organisation, in New Delhi between March 8 and 21. He said that the Tablighi Jamaat meeting attendees contacted 3158 persons, and those who were tested negative would be sent for home quarantine. “They would have to observe quarantine until April 28,” the Minister said. They will be checked by the police and health officials twice a day.

While the Telangana government is yet to release any data with regard to the number of samples collected, the Minister claimed that 95% of these samples have been tested so far. “For the past 4-5 days, we collected large amounts of samples, which has reduced the burden by 95%. We just have 530 samples left, which we will finish testing mostly by Thursday,” he said. Eatala said that they wouldn’t let their guard down until they could eradicate the disease in the state.

Disclosing the details of COVID-19 cases, the Minister said that none of the patients are in a critical condition. “None of them are on a ventilator or in the Intensive Care Unit. They are availing treatment normally.”

Stating that there was no community transmission in the state, Eatala also dismissed the need for conducting random and rapid antibody testing, which is a cheaper and faster test than the RT-PCR (real time reverse transcription- polymerase chain reaction). However, while the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) has allowed the use of the rapid antibody test for hotspot areas, it will be used for preliminary screening with RT-PCR test still being required to confirm a COVID-19 case.

Responding to the reports of junior doctors raising donations to purchase Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits, the Minister dismissed them as “rumours.” However, the call for donation was made officially by the Telangana Junior Doctors Association on Tuesday.

Eatala said that they had 80,000 PPE kits, and have ordered additional 5 lakh PPE kits. “We have 1 lakh N-95 masks and additionally 5 lakh N-95 masks have been ordered. Similarly, 2 crore pieces of surgical masks, 1 crore gloves and 5 lakh goggles have been ordered,” Eatala said. The government also ordered 3,50,000 testing kits.

The Minister said all the 22 private medical colleges in the state have been dedicated to treat COVID-19 patients. With this, the government has arranged 15,040 beds, Eatala said.