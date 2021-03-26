No more lockdown in Telangana, says CM KCR

However, KCR asked the people Telangana to take precautions, wear masks and maintain physical distancing.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao assured the people of Telangana that a fresh lockdown will not be imposed in the state. The Chief Minister was speaking in the Assembly during the ongoing Budget session. However, he asked the people of the state to take precautions, wear masks and maintain physical distancing.

“We will not impose a lockdown in a hurry,” KCR said. “No more lockdowns will be there, industries will not be closed. There’s no need to worry. We’ve already suffered a lot. We will take all measures to contain COVID-19, but under no circumstances will there be a lockdown in the state. There will be no hasty decisions. Please don’t panic. But people should wear masks, sanitise and maintain physical distancing,” he added.

KCR also said that weddings are not happening on a large scale but the ones that are being held should be conducted on a small scale.

“Not many weddings are happening now, let’s see how the situation will be in May. Please avoid functions, mass gatherings and processions,” KCR said.

The Chief Minister’s statement came as Telangana continued to witness an upward trend in COVID-19 cases, with 518 new infections being reported. The COVID-19 tally in the state now stands at 3,05,309, while the death toll rose to 1,683 with three more fatalities, the state government said on Friday.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 157, followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts with 44 and 38 cases respectively, a state bulletin said, providing details as of 8 pm on March 25.

The bulletin said 204 patients recovered from the infection on March 25. The cumulative recovered cases stood at 2,99,631, while 3,995 were under treatment.

The bulletin said 57,548 samples were tested on March 25. Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 99,03,125. The recovery rate in the state was 98.14%, while it was 95.1% in the country.

(With PTI inputs)