No more evening engineering colleges in Karnataka after closure of BMS college

BMS Engineering College, which is located in Basavanagudi in Bengaluru, was one of the 12 evening engineering colleges that used to function in the state.

In what seems like the end of an era, the only functioning evening engineering college in Karnataka, BMS Engineering College was closed down. Located at Basavanagudi in Bengaluru, the college was closed after an order from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). According to The Hindu, the state government did not give permission for the college to run this year so it did not submit its seat breakup for engineering courses through lateral entry for the 2023-24 academic year to the Karnataka Education Authority (KEA).

The Hindu reported that evening colleges were initially introduced in the 1970s to help working professionals pursue higher education. The Principal of BMS Engineering College, spoke to the Indian Express and said that a lot of students who had diplomas and got jobs Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) or Karnataka Electricity Board (KEB) would pursue engineering degrees from evening colleges to get promotions at their jobs.

The Hindu reported that there were 12 evening engineering colleges in the state including BMS. These colleges were offering three year engineering programmes for students who had their diplomas and would seek admission to these colleges through an entrance exam conducted by the KEA.

Reports said that AICTE withdrew three year engineering programmes in the year 2021-22 and 11 other colleges were closed in the same year. The three year engineering degrees were merged with four year engineering courses in colleges. Only BMS Engineering College was given an exception by the AICTE in this regard.