No more daily updates on COVID-19 cases in Kerala, says state govt

Kerala had earlier lifted all state-imposed COVID-19 restrictions on April 7, adding that usage of masks will continue as per orders of the Union government.

The Kerala government, on Monday, April 12, said that it will not be giving daily COVID-19 case updates from now on in view of the decrease in the number of infections in the state. The state, on Sunday, had reported 223 infections and five deaths which took the total caseload to 65.35 lakh and the number of fatalities to 68,365. "The COVID-19 updates will no longer be available in view of the decrease in the number of infections," the state government said.

Last week, all state-imposed COVID-19 containment measures were lifted in the state. The announcement was made on April 7 via a Government Order issued by Chief Secretary Dr VP Joy, which stated that “all COVID-19 containment measures in force in Kerala were rescinded with immediate effect.”

The move came “after reviewing the current scenario of COVID-19 spread and existing orders for restrictions under Disaster Management Act, 2005 in the state,” the Chief Secretary, who is also the Chairman of the State Executive Committee of the State Disaster Management Authority, added. However, advisories on COVID-19 containment measures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, including use of face mask and hand hygiene, will continue to be in force, the order stated.

Meanwhile, India logged 861 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4.30 crore, while the active cases dipped to 11,058, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll climbed to 5.21 lakh with six fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 0.03% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76%, the ministry said. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 185.74 crore.

