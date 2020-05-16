No more classification of zones in Kerala, total lockdown to be discontinued: CM

CM Pinarayi Vijayan said that instead, security at containment zones and borders would be tightened.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said that the state would do away with classification of districts into Red, Orange and Green zones. Instead, security at containment zones in the state would be tightened and more police personnel would be deployed at check posts to filter in those coming from other states.

Pinarayi also added that the total lockdown of districts will be discontinued. However, the state will observe total lockdown on Sundays. The CM also added that the government was considering opening barber shops and beauty parlours for cleaning purposes.

Earlier, the 14 districts in the state were divided into Red, Orange and Green zones depending on the number of COVID-19 cases and the likelihood of community spread. Varying levels of restrictions were also imposed in these districts, based on their classification.

While Red zones were locked down completely, the Green zones had lesser restrictions with just a ban on public gatherings and public transport.

With the latest development, the police will register cases against anyone who violates lockdown, especially in containment zones.

Pinarayi also added that home quarantining has been extremely effective in Kerala and has even resulted in the state preventing community spread as a result.

On Friday, Kerala reported 16 positive cases of coronavirus. While seven of them flew in from abroad, six others had entered Kerala from Tamil Nadu and Mumbai and the rest were infected through contact. With this, the total number of cases in Kerala stands at 576 and total active cases have risen to 80.

Motorcycle brigade

As the number of people being infected by COVID-19 is spiking Kerala with the influx of expat Keralites, CM Pinarayi Vijayan said on Friday that as part of increasing the vigil on people under quarantine, a motorcycle brigade of police officials will be started in each district.

“Police officials will come on bikes to patrol the surroundings of the houses of the people who are in quarantine. They will also enquire about necessary details from each household,” the CM said.

He said this while mentioning that the number of people being infected by contact is increasing in the state. “Because of this, we have to increase our vigil. It is necessary to follow safe physical distance and other directions,” CM added.

Of the 577 total number of people tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, 187 persons contracted the disease through contact.