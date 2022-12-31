No loud music allowed in Hydâ€™s Jubilee Hills pubs for NYE as HC refuses to lift curbs

Ahead of New Yearâ€™s Eve, the managements of a few pubs had approached the Telangana High Court seeking modification of the restrictions on loud music past 10 pm.

news Hyderabad News

Ahead of New Yearâ€™s Eve, the Telangana High Court on Friday, December 30, rejected the interlocutory applications filed by four pubs in Hyderabadâ€™s Jubilee Hills area, seeking modification of an interim order passed earlier in September prohibiting loud music after 10 pm. The court refused to vacate its previous order, and rejected the applications from Sunburn Super Club, Farzi Cafe, Amnesia Lounge Bar, and Broadway The Brewery. As the court refused to modify the 10 pm limit for loud music in several pubs in Jubilee Hills, these establishments are barred from playing loud music during their New Year events.

A division bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy rejected the applications and noted that the previous order does not require that the pubs be closed by 10 pm, but only that the music cannot be played loudly, The Times of India reported. Earlier on September 12, a single judge bench of the High Court had barred all pubs from playing loud music after 10 pm and ordered adherence to permissible noise levels, as per the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules. The court was hearing petitions filed by residents of Jubilee Hills, who complained about the loud noise from the pubs and other inconveniences.

Later on October 31, the court said that the restriction cannot be applied throughout the state, and must be confined to the few pubs against which the residents of Jubilee Hills had complained. The residents had alleged that several bars, restaurants and pubs in Jubilee Hills, including Farzi Cafe, Amnesia Lounge Bar, Broadway The Brewery, 800 Jubilee, Hylife Brewing Company, Daily Dose Bar Hop, Dirty Martini Kitchen and Bar, Heart Coffee, and a few others, were causing noise pollution by playing loud music until late in the night.