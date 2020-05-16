No liquor, not more than 50 guests at marriages and events in Karnataka

A govt directive states that a list of those who attend these events, with contact numbers, needs to be maintained.

The Karnataka government has given several guidelines for conducting of marriage functions, including that all guests must have the Aarogya setu app installed on their phones. Not more than 50 guests, no air conditioning, no consumption of liquor and paan, and no invitation extended to people aged above 65, below 10 years or pregnant women, are some of the other guidelines to be followed for holding marriages or events in Karnataka with easing of the lockdown.

An advisory by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services said that in view of the ongoing COV1D-19 pandemic, the Centre has decided to ease the lockdown in a phased manner and provided guidelines for the same.

This comes after the High Court of Karnataka rapped the government for allowing Nikhil Kumaraswamyâ€™s wedding, despite strict lockdown guidelines, based on a PIL filed on the matter.

The document released by the government said that necessary prior permission and travel passes for these events should be obtained from local authorities.

The event should not have more than 50 guests and be conducted in a suitable public place with good natural ventilation (no AC), it said.

Prohibiting people from containment zones from attending such events, it also said those aged above 65 years, pregnant women and children below 10 years are not permitted to attend them.

Use of sanitisers and thermal screening at the entry point of the venue has been mandated.

Anyone found having fever, cold or cough or difficulty in breathing would not be permitted to attend events and should be immediately referred to seek medical advice, it said.

Calling for all people to wear face masks compulsorily and maintain physical distance of more than one metre, the advisory said that consumption of liquor, paan, gutkha and tobacco during the celebrations is not allowed.

The venue should be hygienically maintained it said, and noted that spitting in public places is strictly prohibited. A nodal person would be identified to oversee arrangements and coordination at the venue, the advisory said. The advisory added that a list of those attending the marriage with contact details has to be maintained.