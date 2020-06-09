‘No gatherings, mandatory thermal screening of visitors': Karnataka guidelines for RWAs

The guidelines also mandated residents to wear masks outside their homes and physical distance of 2 metres or 6 feet should be maintained at all times.

The Karnataka government has issued guidelines for Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) in apartments in the state over handling the COVID-19 pandemic, as relaxations come into place from June 8.

"All gatherings including birthday parties, social gatherings, kitty parties, etc., in the campus shall not be allowed," stated the guidelines.

The guidelines state that visitors to apartments will be screened before entering the premises using a thermal scanner. If the temperature is found to be higher than 99.5°F or if the visitor is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, they will be referred to the nearest fever clinic or hospital for a checkup.

The guidelines also mandated residents to wear masks outside their homes. It also stated that physical distance of minimum 2 metres or 6 feet should be maintained at all times, including in common areas like parks and walkways.

"Gymnasium, sports facilities, swimming pools, recreational and club facilities shall be used only after the issue of necessary guidelines are issued," the guidelines added. Children are also discouraged from playing outside in groups "Elderly (aged more than 60 years) and children below 10 years shall stay indoors and adhere to instructions provided by the Karnataka government," the guidelines read.

RWAs have also been asked to keep strict vigil for people who have been stamped and advised home quarantine. Residents have been asked to inform health authorities about such persons. They should stay indoors and not move around in the apartment area. "Be compassionate and avoid stigma & discrimination of any resident who is advised home quarantine or tests positive for COVID-19," reads the guidelines.

Those developing COVID-19 symptoms have been asked to quarantine themselves at home for a 14-day period.

It also asks domestic workers and staff to be educated about using face masks and other etiquettes.

"Maids, helpers shall be educated to use face masks, hand hygiene, cough etiquette and physical distancing if they develop any symptoms like fever, cough, cold and throat pain, they shall be advised to visit nearest health facility," read the guidelines.