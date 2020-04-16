No Friday prayers, food streets for Ramzan in Karnataka till May 3

The order was issued by the Minority Welfare, Waqf and Hajj Department in the state.

news Coronavirus

With the month of Ramzan set to commence on April 24 or 25 (depending on the sighting of the moon), the Karnataka government has issued an order suspending congregational prayers and food streets until May 3 in light of the nationwide lockdown being in effect in India.

The order was issued by the Minority Welfare, Waqf and Hajj Department in the state. It also suspended Jumma prayers held every Friday and Taraweeh, performed every day during the month of Ramzan.

The order states, "Azaan shall be given at low decibel and Namaz (prayer) including Friday prayers to be performed by the Pesh Imams, Muazzans, and Masjid staff only. No public will be allowed to offer prayers in the mosque.”

Mosques were asked to play pre-recorded and authorised audio clips in three languages four times a day through the public address system. The order stated that no arrangements will be made for Dawat-e-Sahri or iftar, and that food streets cannot remain open until May 3.

Meanwhile, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday also directed state Waqf Boards to ensure strict implementation of lockdown and social distancing guidelines during Ramzan, starting next week.

At a meeting via video conferencing, Naqvi asked the state Waqf Board officials to create awareness among people to offer prayers and perform other religious rituals like iftar (breaking of fast) during Ramzan, staying inside their homes.

Karnataka has reported 313 COVID-19 cases, including 76 cases in Bengauru and 61 cases in Mysuru. Eight districts in the state have been identified as hotspots. They are Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru, Belagavi, Dakshina Kannada, Bidar, Kalaburgi, Bagalkote, and Dharwad.

The lockdown due to COVID-19 was partially enforced in the state as early as March 13 after the state government ordered the closure of pubs, malls, theatres and other public spaces. The lockdown was enforced stringently after the nationwide lockdown came into effect on March 24.