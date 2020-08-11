‘No damage to runway’: AAI regional director after visit to Calicut airport

Passengers who survived the accident have recounted that there was no alarming situation before the flight suddenly crashed.

news Kozhikode Air Crash

Top authorities of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) who visited the Calicut International Airport have said that the runway where the Air India Express flight crashed, resulting in the death of 18 people, did not suffer damages. R Madhavan, southern regional executive director of the AAI told Asianet News on Monday.

“There is no damage to the runway,” R Madhavan said in response to a question. “Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau are probing. Once the investigation is over, all truth will come out,” he said.

On Friday evening, an Air India Express flight en route to the Calicut International Airport from Dubai as part of Vande Bharat Mission tragically crash-landed on the runway. The flight carrying 190 people onboard, including six crew members, plunged into a slope from the runway, breaking into two pieces. The front portion of flight then crashed into a wall.

The 18 deceased people included two pilots and four children who were passengers, among others.

According to survivors of the accident, though the weather was not smooth, passengers have recounted that there was no alarming situation before the flight suddenly crashed. The survivors have said that the flight landed 45 minutes later following the initial announcement that they are landing in Calicut Airport.

About 115 people who were injured in the accident have been admitted to various hospitals in Kozhikode and Malappuram. According to Malappuram district administration officials, the condition of 14 persons continues to be serious. Fifty seven people who suffered minor injuries have been discharged from hospital, officials said.

