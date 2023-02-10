No ‘Cow Hug Day’ on February 14: Animal Welfare Board withdraws appeal

The Animal Welfare Board of India made an appeal to all “cow lovers” to celebrate February 14 as “Cow Hug Day” to bring “emotional richness”, which received backlash online.

After receiving much ridicule online and in other spaces, the Animal Welfare Board of India has withdrawn its appeal to hug a cow on February 14, Valentine’s Day. In its appeal, it urged “cow lovers” in the country to celebrate the occasion as “Cow Hug Day”. However, in its latest communication on Friday, February 10, the board said, “As directed by the Competent Authority and Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, the appeal issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India for celebration of Cow Hug Day on 14th February, 2023 stands withdrawn.”

The AWBI, in its earlier communication on February 6, made the appeal for a “cow hug day” stating that hugging the animal will bring “emotional richness” thus increasing “our individual and collective happiness”. In its notification, the board also went on to talk about the qualities of the cow, which it referred to as “the backbone of Indian cultural and rural economy”.

“We all know that the Cow sustains our life, represents cattle wealth and biodiversity. It is known as ‘Kamdhenu’ and ‘Gaumata’ because of its nourishing nature like mother, the giver of all providing riches to humanity,” the AWBI notification had said.

