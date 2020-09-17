No contempt proceedings against Rajdeep Sardesai, AG refuses consent

An application had been moved seeking contempt proceedings against Rajdeep Sardesai over his tweets on the verdict in the Prashant Bhushan contempt case.

news Court

Attorney General KK Venugopal on Thursday refused to give his consent to an application seeking to initiate contempt of court proceedings against senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, over his tweets on the Prashant Bushan verdict. The AG noted that the journalist’s were "not so serious" that they could "undermine the majesty of the court."

“ I find that the statements made by Shri Sardesai are not of so serious a nature as to undermine the majesty of the Supreme Court or lower its stature in the minds of the public The reputation of the Supreme Court as one of the great pillar of our democracy has been built assiduously over the last 70 years Trifling remarks and mere passing criticism though perhaps distasteful are unlikely to tarnish the image of the institution,” the Attorney General noted in his response, rejecting the request to initiate contempt proceedings.

Reacting to the AG’s decision, Rajdeep Sardesai tweeted, “Satyamev Jayate! thank you to guardians of the law and constitution!”

The application was filed by an Astha Khurana over the tweets put out by Rajdeep Sardesai on the Supreme Court's verdict on the contempt case against advocate-activist Prashant Bhushan, where the advocate was filed Re 1. Astha had claimed that Rajdeep Sardesai had “disrespected the Supreme Court and made a deliberate attempt to erode public faith in the judiciary.”

The petitioner had cited five tweets to support her claim, one of which was filed on August 31 that said,” Breaking: Rs 1 token fine imposed by SC on @pbhushan1 in contempt case.. if he doesn’t pay it, then 3 months jail sentence! Clearly, court looking to wriggle out of an embarrassment of its own making.”

According to reports, the plea contended that,“ The respondent has wilfully disobeyed the decision of this Hon’ble Court and their conduct is contumacious. Therefore, a serious view of the conduct of the respondent is required to be taken for ensuring proper administration of justice.”

Earlier, the Attorney General declined to give consent to a plea to initiate contempt proceedings against actor Swara Bhaskar for her comments on the Ayodhya verdict stating that they were “not an attack on the institution.”