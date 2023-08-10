No confidence motion lucky for us, it's a floor test for Opposition: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the no-confidence motion is lucky for the BJP-led Centre as the floor test is not for the NDA, but for the Opposition which has moved the motion in the Parliament.

news News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, August 10 that the no-confidence motion is lucky for the BJP-led Centre as the floor test is not for the NDA, but for the Opposition which has moved the motion in the Parliament.

Speaking on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister said that many members have expressed their thoughts and "I have also heard the speeches of few of the members".

Stating that the people of the country have shown their trust in the NDA government a number of times, Modi said, "I am here to show my gratitude to the people of India."

Taking a dig at the Opposition, the Prime Minister said that God is kind and if he decides, then through any medium he fulfils the desires of people.

"And I consider this as a blessing that the God suggested the Opposition and they came up with the (no-trust) motion," he said.

"In 2018 too, it was God's wish when the members of the Opposition brought the no confidence motion. And then also I had said that it is not our government's floor test, but it is their (Opposition's) floor test.

"And the same happened when the voting was done. The number of votes could not control the votes which they had earlier. And not only this, when we went to the public, the people announced their no-confidence for them (Opposition) and in elections, the NDA as well as the BJP got more votes. This means the no-confidence motion is lucky for us," Modi said.

"I can see that you have decided that in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA and the BJP will break all previous records with more brute majority," he added.

The no-trust motion has been brought by the Congress on behalf of the Opposition bloc of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). The debate was initiated on Tuesday by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi.