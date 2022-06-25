No clue yet on Telangana man Sai Charan’s murder in US

Sai Charan Nakka (25) from Nalgonda, Telangana, was found injured after sustaining a gunshot wound to his head in the US state of Maryland on June 19.

The Baltimore Police Department in Maryland, United States is still looking for clues in connection with the killing of 25-year-old Sai Charan Nakka, who hailed from Nalgonda in Telangana. Sai Charan was found injured inside a Sports Utility Vehicle after sustaining a gunshot wound to his head. He later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead, according to Baltimore police. “Through the course of the investigation, it was determined the victim was shot in the 2100 block of Washington Boulevard, in Baltimore City. Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives have assumed control over the investigation,” the Baltimore Police Department shared in an update on its Facebook page.

Sai Charan was found injured in the driver’s seat of his vehicle, suffering from head trauma, by the Maryland Transportation Authority police at around 4.32 am on June 19, the Baltimore police said. The Maryland Transportation Authority Police had been summoned to a single-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 95 near the Caton Avenue exit. Sai Charan was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where medical personnel found that he had sustained a gunshot wound during treatment. Sai Charan later succumbed to his injuries.

Sai Charan was found inside a silver Hyundai Tucson SUV, news portal wmar2news.com had reported on Monday, June 20. Baltimore police have since launched a homicide investigation following Sai Charan's death. They have urged anyone with information to contact detectives at 410-396-2100.

Sai Charan's family reside in Nalgonda town in Telangana. His father N Narasimha and mother Padma received the information about their son's death on the night of June 20 from his brother, who stays in Hyderabad. Narasimha said his son flew to the US in August 2020. After completing his MS course, he was working in Maryland for the past six months. Narasimha had spoken to his son on Friday, June 17.

"He had recently bought a new car. We have been told that at the time of the incident that he was alone in the vehicle," Narasimha said. "We messaged him on Saturday. But there was no response. We messaged him again, but we thought that may be due to work he did not reply," his mother Padma said.

Narasimha pleaded with the US government to not issue gun licenses indiscriminately to citizens which may lead to such incidents. Gun violence is a leading cause of premature death in the US. Guns kill more than 38,000 people and cause nearly 85,000 injuries each year, according to the American Public Health Association.

