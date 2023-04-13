No climbing trees, couples to sit apart: New bizarre rules in Bengaluru Cubbon Park

Littering food leads to an increase in rodents who will apparently then bite couples making out in corners of the park.

Residents of Bengaluru are up in arms over a new set of rules introduced for Cubbon Park, a popular green space in the Central Business District of Bengaluru. The Karnataka Horticulture Department has instructed security guards to not allow food, playing games, or taking photos. The most bizarre rule however is that couples will be asked not to get too close to one another. The reasoning given is that people who bring food litter the park and littering leads to an increase in the number of rats and snakes. The increased population of rodents and reptiles might then ‘endanger the safety’ of couples. Confused? Read on.

“When people come with food, they often litter the area because of which we had many rats coming into the park and therefore snakes also increased in the area. So, from a safety point of view, because these couples sit in some corner areas of the park and do all sorts of things, we have placed the ban. We have also received complaints about indecent behaviour, so we wanted to maintain the decorum of the park,” Rajender Kumar Kataria, Principal Secretary of the Horticulture Department, told TNM.

By that logic, couples who make out in the middle of the park, families, and single people are safe from rodents and reptiles.

The new rules also ban children from climbing trees and playing near plants. Rajender Kumar said that children climbing on trees and playing around the plants ruined them.

Rajender Kumar further added that Cubbon Park is meant for activities involving fitness, cultural activities, and anything ‘approved by the government’. He added that while personal photography is still allowed in Cubbon Park, commercial photography and videography have been banned.

Residents slammed this decision, saying that one should stop referring to Cubbon Park as a park. Others raised questions on who will decide what is the appropriate distance to be maintained by couples and compared the current state of the park to a religious site.

This Cubbon Park thing is just a symptom of how India treats public spaces.

We treat public spaces as government spaces, not people spaces.

So, any bureaucrat can make any random rule.

