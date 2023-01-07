‘No change in venue of US Consulate in Hyderabad’: Consulate issues clarification

Visa applicants are requested to come to the US consulate office in Begumpet for Visa interviews.

news Hyderabad News

Following confusion with regard to venue change, the United States Consulate of Hyderabad has given clarity that it's only the Visa Application Center (VAC) that has been moved and not the US Consulate as a whole. It further requested the applicants to continue coming to the location in Begumpet for Visa Interviews.

“The US Consulate in Hyderabad has not moved. So, please come to our location in Begumpet for your Visa Interview. Our Visa Application Center (VAC) has moved to the HITECH City metro station in Madhapur, but actual visa interviews will continue at the consulate,” tweeted the US Consulate Hyderabad’s official Twitter handle.

The Consulate added that “There is NO CHANGE in the address of the US Consulate in Hyderabad. The Visa Application Center (VAC) used for biometrics appointments, IW submissions & passport collection will move on January 8 to: Lower Concourse, HITEC City Metro Station, Madhapur, HYD 500081.”

The US Consulate in Hyderabad has not moved. So please come to our location in Begumpet for your visa interview. Our Visa Application Center (VAC) has moved to the HITEC City metro station in Madhapur, but actual visa interviews will continue at the consulate. #HydConsularTips pic.twitter.com/e7qdSWAAGB January 6, 2023

The confusion started with an initial tweet from the Consulate, “Effective Jan 8, all applicants visiting the Hyderabad Visa Application Center for their scheduled appointments, document submission & passport collection are requested to visit the new location: Lower Concourse, HITEC City Metro Station, Madhapur, Hyd - 500081.” However, the visa interviews would continue to happen at the Begumpet US consulate office.

Effective Jan 8, all applicants visiting the Hyderabad Visa Application Center for their scheduled appointments, document submission & passport collection are requested to visit the new location: Lower Concourse, HITEC City Metro Station, Madhapur, Hyd - 500081 #HydConsularTips pic.twitter.com/WSPYHKxgsp — U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad (@USAndHyderabad) January 5, 2023

Watch: One nation, one election - the arguments for and against it?