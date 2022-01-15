No change in Class 10, 12 exam schedule: Kerala Education Min

Recently, the Kerala government announced that classes would go online for students of Class 1 to 9 from January 21 due to the COVID-19 situation.

news Education

There will be no change in the examination dates for classes 10 or 12 in Kerala, said the state Minister for Education V Sivankutty, on Saturday, January 15. He also said that it has been decided to conduct the examinations on the scheduled dates previously announced, as of now.

While schools are conducting offline classes for all students currently, due to the COVID-19 situation, classes for students of Classes 1 to 9 will be held online from January 21. “Classes (for Classes 1 to 9) are to be conducted online as a precautionary measure to prevent students from getting COVID-19 infection. Online and digital classes will be conducted through the VICTERS channel, and a new timetable will be scheduled for the same”. The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) syllabus will be completed on February 1, and the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) syllabus by the end of February, the minister said.

“It is better to prevent infection than to treat them, and so the schools are to be closed. School closures are applicable to all schools in Kerala, including unaided and CBSE schools”, Sivankutty said and added that while vaccination of students is about halfway done, the other children would be vaccinated in schools soon.

The Kerala government on Friday, January 14, announced that classes for students in Classes 1 to 9 would be made online from January 21. The decision was taken at a COVID-19 review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, amid a rapidly increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

The government had said that the online classes for the students will begin on January 21 and continue for two weeks, and the decision regarding classes after that will be taken later.

Apart from schools, the government has decided to provide Work From Home option to pregnant government staff, and that all official events of government and public sector undertakings shall be held online.

The government has also decided to request those Sabarimala pilgrims who have booked their slots from January 16 to reschedule their visits. The meeting also directed the Health and Education departments to jointly ensure that students of Classes 10, 11 and 12 get vaccinated in their schools.

(With PTI inputs)