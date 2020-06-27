No chance of reopening schools in TN for now: Minister Sengottaiyan

The state has not yet framed or announced any regulations on the conduct of online classes by schools.

Coronavirus Education

Tamil Naduâ€™s School Education Minister, on Saturday, made it clear that there is no chance of reopening schools in the state any time soon.

According to reports, he was speaking to the media in Erode when he said that given the COVID-19 situation in Tamil Nadu, there is no way that schools can be reopened for the new academic year any time soon.

He also said that he will discuss conducting online classes in Tamil Nadu with the Chief Minister, and an announcement about it will be made in two days. Many private schools in Tamil Nadu have started their new academic session through online classes. The state, however, has not framed or announced any regulations for the conduct of the same. The Department of School Education had, in fact, set up an expert committee with members including the Commissioner of School Education Sigy Thomas Vaidyan to analyse and provide recommendations to the government on teaching and learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tamil Nadu was one of the first states to order closure of all schools in the third week of March as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus. The state has also been consistently reporting over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases every day in recent times. The number of new cases have gone up to around 3,500. Taking into account the COVID-19 situation in Tamil Nadu, the state government recently announced the cancellation of board exams for class 10 students, and said that the marks for the students will be awarded based on their quarterly and half yearly exam performances and school attendance records.

As of Friday, Tamil Nadu has 32,305 patients undergoing treatment for COVID-19 and the total number of cases reported so far stood at 74,622. The state has also tested over 10 lakh samples so far and has reported 957 deaths till Friday.