No case of tomato flu detected in Udupi so far, says Deputy Commissioner

There was a case where a child had tomato fever-like symptoms, but was diagnosed with hand, foot and mouth disease later, the official said.

No case of tomato flu has been detected in Udupi so far, the district’s Deputy Commissioner M Kurma Rao said on Monday, May 16. This came after reports said that a potential case was detected in the district. The DC said that a case resembling tomato flu was detected a few months ago.

Speaking to reporters, he said that when the child was tested, it resembled the tomato flu but was hand, foot and mouth disease. “This was referred to the Health Department. There is no connection between tomato flu and this case.” He added that they will gather information if any new cases have been detected recently.

According to Deccan Herald, he directed health officials to keep tabs on pediatric cases in government and private hospitals and said that the district administration will continue its surveillance.

“We are in touch with private clinics also. All paediatricians are alerted on this subject. Instructions are passed on to paediatricians after cases of Tomato flu were noticed in Kerala. So far, no cases are reported. There is no need for parents to feel concerned. Children get various kinds of flu. Continuous survey and monitoring is done from our end,” he said, according to media reports.

Last week, state Health Minister K Sudhakar said that there is no need to panic against the backdrop of an outbreak of tomato fever in Kerala. "Though some symptoms are similar to COVID-19, the Tomato Flu has nothing to do with COVID-19. These symptoms are usually seen in other types of viral infections also. He added that the tomato flu is endemic to Kerala,” he said.

According to a release by the Health Department, Tomato Flu is a rare viral disease, which causes red-coloured rashes, skin irritation, and dehydration. The disease gets its name from the blisters it causes, which look like tomatoes. Tomato fever is affecting children below the age of five in Kerala, it said, adding that the main symptoms include large blisters the size of tomatoes which are red in colour, as well as high fever, body ache, joint swelling, and fatigue - much like chikungunya.

Mangaluru, Udupi, Kodagu, Chamrajnagara and Mysuru districts were instructed to keep watch. DHOs of concerned districts and other districts too are directed by the Commissioner of Health to ensure surveillance is ensured, the statement said.

With IANS inputs