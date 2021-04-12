No ban on Fahadh: FEUOK clarifies after reports of theatre ban on actor

The news reports had said that the organisation made such a move after Fahadh acted in a few OTT releases.

There is no ban on Fahadh Faasil by theatre organisations, said a statement released by the Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK), following news reports of such a ban. News reports had emerged that the FEUOK had asked Fahadh to stop having so many releases on Over The Top (OTT) platforms if he wanted future releases in theatres.

The statement released by FEUOK denied this. It said, “We have seen reports on news channels about FEUOK banning films of Fahadh Faasil in theatres. This is quite baseless. The organisation has no issues with Fahadh Faasil or the films he has acted in. The organisation maintains good relations with everyone,” said the release signed by FEUOK general secretary Sumesh Joseph.

He told TNM that it was false news being reported by several media. “This is not true. We had called Fahadh a month ago to speak about the OTT releases. He has agreed that there will not be too many of them. There has definitely not been any ban on the actor,” Sumesh said.

The news reports had further said that actor Dileep, accused in the actor assault case and former president of FEUOK, and B Unnikrishnan, secretary of Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) spoke to Fahadh regarding this. B Unnikrishnan told TNM that this was totally false.

Fahadh Faasil was one of the first to shoot a film for an OTT platform after restrictions on film production due to COVID-19 were relaxed. At the time, he and director Mahesh Narayanan had begun the work of an experimental film, which had initially displeased the Kerala Film Producers Association. The KFPA had not wanted new films shot then, when more than 60 completed films were awaiting release upon reopening of theatres. However Fahadh and Mahesh clarified that it was not meant for theatres but as an OTT release. This was CU Soon which released on Amazon Prime in November 2020. In the last two weeks, two more films of Fahadh released on OTT platforms - Irul on Netflix and Joji on Amazon Prime.

His next big film -- also directed by Mahesh Narayanan -- is Malik, planned as a theatre release for Eid time, May 13.

