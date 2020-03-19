No, Alia Bhatt is not out of 'RRR'

Rumours surfaced that Alia would be walking out of the film due to date issues.

Flix Tollywood

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Tollywood debut with SS Rajamouli's RRR. Alia was supposed to join the sets this month during the Hyderabad schedule with the two heroes, Ram Charan and Jr NTR. However, the shooting of the film has been called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Following this, rumours surfaced that Alia would be walking out of the project as it would be difficult for her to allocate dates again as she’s committed to her project with Sanjay Bhansali in the latter part of the year. But sources from the production house were quoted by IB Times saying, "Alia is working for RRR and she will be joining the sets of the film in the month of May. 75 percent of the film has been completed already and Alia plays the key role in the remaining 25 percent. The film is shaping up really well and makers are happy with it."

According to sources, Ram Charan plays the role Alluri Seetharamaraju and Jr NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem. Both of them play freedom fighters in this fictional drama that is set in the pre-Independence era. The film also stars Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in supporting roles. Incidentally, both Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt will be making their debut in the south Indian film circuit with this film.

The makers have roped in Olivia Morris who will be seen playing the female lead opposite Jr NTR, while Alia Bhatt will be seen playing the role of Sita and will be starring opposite Ram Charan.

Principal photography of the film commenced on 19 November 2018 in Hyderabad and it was initially announced that the film will be hitting the screens on July 30, 2020. The whole shoot was supposed to be wrapped up by May 2020. But now, big breaks in the shooting schedule are hampering the release plans of films.

As of now, the film is expected to release on January 8, 2021. MM Keeravani is on board to compose the tunes, and KK Senthil Kumar is in charge of the cinematography with A Sreekar Prasad roped in for editing. RRR is being bankrolled by DVV Dhanayya under his banner DVV Entertainments on a budget of Rs. 300 crores. The director has also signed up Tamil actor and director Samuthirakani for a role.

