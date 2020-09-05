NLSIU to conduct its own entrance test even as consortium asks it to reconsider

NLSIU has said it will not accept Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) scores for admission to the BA LLB (Hons) course for the academic year 2020-21.

The National Law School of India University (NLSIU) in Bengaluru is set to go ahead with its plan of conducting its own online entrance test for admissions to the University this year. This is despite a letter from the consortium of National Law Universities asking NLSIU to reconsider its decision.

NLSIU announced on Thursday that it has decided it will not accept the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) scores for admission to the BA LLB (Hons) course for the academic year 2020-21.

NLSIU has chalked out a plan to conduct its own online entrance test on September 12 after inviting applications between September 3 and 10.

University officials in NLSIU told TNM that the primary reason for conducting their own test is the fact that the CLAT exam is yet to be held this year and has been postponed to September 28.

"Our primary concern is the lack of time this year. We want to finish our admission process. It is not a question of not using CLAT scores because if the exam was conducted, we would be using the scores for admissions. But since it has not been conducted yet, we will be going ahead with our own entrance test," a source at the University said.