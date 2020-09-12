NLSIU announces 94% attendance in NLAT 2020, but many point out technical glitches

The examination is for the admission of aspirants into Bengaluru's National Law School of India University (NLSIU).

Many candidates appearing for the National Law Aptitude Test (NLAT) 2020 on Saturday said that the online test was marred by technical glitches and they were unable to write the exam and did not get support from the authorities as well. The examination is for the admission of aspirants into Bengaluru's National Law School of India University (NLSIU).

Speaking to TNM, a candidate said that he was unable to log onto the examination since his photo identity was not verified. "I logged in without any problem and uploaded the government issued photo identity at 12:00 pm and my exam was set to begin at 12:30 pm. We had to upload it before the examination. But I did not get the opportunity to write the examination since I was not verified. I waited till 2 pm but there was no update. I called the technical support staff but I was told that I should contact the university itself," says the student.

Another student told TNM that she experienced similar glitches and despite sending emails to the university, she did not receive a response and could not write the examination.

Many others took to social media to complain about the similar issues.

#nlat #NLAT2020 has been an absolute disaster. I had my time at 12:00 and i waited till 12:30 after i uploaded my photo of me and the id card. Didn't get verified till now and i have gave up hope. When i called the technical assistance no they told me to call the university. â€” Jose Philip (@J0sePhilip) September 12, 2020

@anjanaomkashyap I could not write NLAT today, because invigilator didn't complete verification even after exam was over. Help lines were not working, when contacted finally, they are not in a mood to help. Please do something. @NLSIUofficial , @krishnaswamysud â€” Poonam Singh (@PoonamS54271186) September 12, 2020

My daughter Shreya Singh is sitting for NLAT exam but is not able attempt due to technical issues @barandbench @NLSIUofficial @SBAnlsiu .No body is helping .What to do? Kindly help as soon as possible .

UNABLE TO PROCESS AUDIO PROCTORING IS BEING SHOWN .

App no.1012993 HELP!! â€” Dr. Udayveer Singh (@DrUdayveerSing4) September 12, 2020

NLSIU's official Twitter account posted updates throughout the day stating that a high percentage of the students who signed up were able to write the examinations. "Strong start to UG NLAT 2020 Slot 1 - 7611 of 8198 candidates logged in and writing the exam. 93.2% attendance and growing (update as of 12.45 pm)," NLSIU tweeted earlier in the day.

On Saturday evening, NLSIU stated that 94% of the students who registered for the examination were able to write it.

The examination was the subject of controversy ever since NLSIU announced that it would not consider the scores of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) this year. The CLAT 2020 exam was postponed due to the lockdown imposed over the COVID-19 situation in the country, and is now scheduled for September 28, 2020. A letter from the consortium of National Law Universities asked NLSIU to reconsider its decision but in its response, NLSIU said it will go ahead with the exam as planned.

