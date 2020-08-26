Nizhalgal Ravi lands a key role in Mani Ratnamâ€™s Ponniyin Selvan

Reports are that the actor has replaced Sarath Kumar in that role, who may have been signed for another character in the film.

Flix Kollywood

Veteran actor and dubbing artist Nizhalgal Ravi has landed a key role in Mani Ratnamâ€™s upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, which is all set to resume shooting very soon. In a report by Times of India, it has been revealed that Ravi will be seen playing the character of Chinna Pazhuvettarayar in the film which has been adapted from Kalkiâ€™s epic novel. The report added that Ravi has replaced Sarath Kumar, who was originally cast in this role. The report also added that Sarath Kumar may have been signed for another character.

If everything goes as planned, the shoot of Ponniyin Selvan will resume in October. The next schedule is planned to be shot in Madhya Pradesh. However, the team is waiting for permission from the government to commence work. The project went on the floors in Thailand last December where the first schedule was filmed for over 90 days. Actors Karthi, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi took part in the first schedule. The cast so far includes Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Vikram Prabhu, Amitabh Bachchan, Mohan Babu and Aishwarya Rai among others. Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has already confirmed that she is part of the project, will be seen playing dual roles in the highly anticipated project, according to trusted sources.

Meanwhile, reports have emerged that Mani Ratnam is all set to make his digital debut via a web series which will also be co-directed by Gautham Menon, Karthick Naren and Bejoy Nambiar among others. As per a recent report by Cinema Express, Mani Ratnam is said to have been signed for a series, which will be based on Navarasas and will consist of nine episodes.

Nine filmmakers are tipped to come together for this project. The report added filmmakers such as Gautham Menon, Karthick Naren, Bejoy Nambiar and actor Arvind Swami are a few among the nine finalised to helm the series. The Roja filmmaker will direct an episode. Apparently, part of the income from the series will be given to workers of Tamil industry, who have been jobless over the last few months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The title poster of the film was released earlier this year in January. As per the poster, AR Rahman will compose music, Ravi Varman for cinematography, Sreekar Prasad for editing, Thota Tharani for production design and writer Jeyamohan for dialogues.

Sharing credits for the screenplay along with Mani Ratnam is Kumaravel. Eka Lakhani will take care of costumes while Vikram Gaikwad is in charge of the makeup. Brinda has been roped in for choreography while Sham Kaushal will take care of action direction. The film is being jointly produced by Mani Ratnam and Lyca Productions. Siva Ananth is the filmâ€™s executive producer.

