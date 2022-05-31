Nivin Pauly’s Thuramukham release gets postponed yet again

The Rajeev Ravi directorial ‘Thuramukham’ is based on the protests against the Chappa system at the Kochi harbour in the 1950s.

Flix Mollywood

Nivin Pauly’s upcoming film Thuramukham, which was slated for theatrical release on June 3, will now be releasing on June 10. In a statement released on Monday, May 30, the makers revealed that the film has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. Thuramukham stars Nivin Pauly, Poornima Indrajith, Indrajith Sukumaran, Arjun Ashokan, Nimisha Sajayan, Sudev Nair, Manikandan, R Achari and Darshana Rajendran in pivotal roles.

Bankrolled by Sukumar Thekkepat, Jose Thomas and Anoop Joseph, the film is directed by Rajeev Ravi, and has been written by Gopan Chidambaram. Rajeev Ravi’s wife, actor and filmmaker Geetu Mohandas took to Instagram on Monday to share a statement from team Thuramukham. “Due to unforeseen circumstances involving legal issues, the release of "Thuramukham" has been postponed for a week, once again. The countless reschedulings of the release in the last 3 years due to Covid, theatre shutdowns, financial troubles and the drastic changes in the film industry, have time and again disappointed the film lovers, exhibition sector and the hundreds of people who have worked for the film,” the statement read.

It also added, “But our firm resolve to bring our film, which we have made with long, painstaking effort, to the screen, is strengthened more and more with each setback. This cinematic experience will unroll before you on the silver screens on June 10th. We are ready and steadfast in our commitment to make this happen! Always hoping and striving for the best.”

The film, which is about the Chappa system that was in practice in the 1940s and 1950s at the Kochi harbour, was originally scheduled to hit the screens in May last year. However, the pandemic caused the film's release to be postponed to December. The release of Thuramukham has been postponed several times. The theatrical release was pushed to January this year, but it was delayed.

(With IANS inputs)