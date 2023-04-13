Nivin Paulyâ€™s Thuramukham gets OTT release: Hereâ€™s when & where to watch

Scripted by Gopan Chidambaram, â€˜Thuramukhamâ€™, starring Nivin Pauly in the lead, is based on an award-winning play of the same title penned by Gopanâ€™s father, KM Chidambaram.

Rajeev Raviâ€™s Malayalam historical drama Thuramukham, starring popular actor Nivin Pauly, has locked an OTT release date. The film will be released on SonyLIV on April 28. Scripted by Gopan Chidambaram, Thuramukham is based on an award-winning play of the same title penned by Gopanâ€™s father, KM Chidambaram. The film opened to critical acclaim in the theatres on March 10, and features an ensemble cast including Biju Menon, Indrajith Sukumaran, Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, Arjun Ashokan, Darshana Rajendran, and Poornima Indrajith.

Set against the backdrop of the Cochin port in the period between the 1930s and 1960s, Thuramukham sheds light on the chappa system, an inhuman method of labour recruitment in which copper coins were thrown up in the air and workers who came to unload cargo from ships would fight to grab one. The film also addresses an oft-forgotten event in Keralaâ€™s history, the Mattancherry firing on September 15, 1993, when a workersâ€™ protest was brutally put down by the authorities, killing three workers.

Read: The barbaric chappa system and the history of Kochiâ€™s port labourersâ€™ mutiny

Though the film, which was one of Nivin Paulyâ€™s most anticipated releases, had finished shooting in 2020, its release underwent several delays owing to the Covid-induced lockdown, the producerâ€™s financial issues, and other legal troubles.

