Nivin Pauly’s Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham to have OTT release

The film is directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval who made his debut with the acclaimed movie ‘Android Kunjappan Version 5.25’.

Nivin Pauly's Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham will be the first Malayalam movie to be directly released on the streaming platform Disney + Hotstar. Nivin tweeted the news on Friday morning with a poster of the film. The film is directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval who made his debut with the acclaimed movie Android Kunjappan Version 5.25. Grace Antony plays the female lead in the film.

The poster of the film is a funny illustration showing Nivin in the centre opening his shirt to show the writing "Changanithu priye chembarathi poovalla" - Meaning, this is my heart, not a flower, a famous quote from late writer Vaikom Mohammed Basheer, in one of his cherished romance novels. Around Nivin in the poster are other actors in various avatars and expressions, some with wings and swords. Vinay Forrt, another lead character, is also among them.

Ratheesh has also written the script of the film. It is produced by Nivin Pauly's production house, Pauly Jr. Pictures.

In a release about the film, Nivin Pauly said that when he heard the script, he felt the film will help people to lighten up “during these trying times.” He said that KKK – as the film is called – is charming and fun and families will love it. “It has eccentric characters, crazy situations and quirky humour. I am confident KKK will bring laughter back to the audience, something that has been missing for a while,” Nivin is quoted as saying in the release.

The date of the release has not been announced yet. Director Ratheesh said that though the film “weighs high in intelligent comedy, the gripping storyline with twists and turns will also give the audience a never before seen experience.”