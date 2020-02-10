Nivetha Pethuraj roped in as lead for Jr NTR’s next?

Nivetha was last seen in the Allu Arjun-Pooja Hegde starrer ‘Ala Vaikuntapuramlo’.

Actor Nivetha Pethuraj debuted in the Telugu film industry with Mental Madhilo. She was last seen in Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikuntapuramlo which also starred Sushanth and Pooja Hegde. Her role in the film was criticised for being too short.

Now, sources have stated that director Trivikram might be casting Nivetha as the female lead in his next venture, starring Jr NTR. The film is currently in pre-production stages.

Jr NTR is currently busy with SS Rajamouli’s RRR. It has been said that the actor will join the sets of the Trivikram directorial after wrapping up RRR. Speculations are that the Trivikram and Jr NTR starrer will hit the screens for Sankranti. The groundwork is happening at a brisk pace and the shooting is most likely to begin in April. Well known production house Haarika and Hassine Creations is bankrolling this film.

Trivikram is currently basking in glory over the success of his latest release Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, and is keen on keeping his hattrick hit runs intact by coming up with another blockbuster.

Meanwhile, Nivetha awaits the release of Ram Pothineni's Red, an action thriller film directed by Kishore Tirumala. The film is an official remake of the 2019 Tami film Thadam, starring Arun Vijay in dual roles. She also has Prabhu Deva starrer Pon Manickavel, Vishnu Vishal's Jagajala Killadi, Venkat Prabhu's upcoming film Party.

The actress is also making a mark in Telugu and she has already acted in three movies in Telugu. Her films Brochevarevarura and Chitralahari have turned out to be commercially successful.

Ala Vaikuntapuramlo saw Pooja Hegde playing the female lead. Veteran actor Jayaram played Allu Arjun’s father in it. Interestingly, another versatile actor Sathyaraj was seen as the hero’s grandfather. The film is being bankrolled jointly by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna under the banners Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations respectively.

