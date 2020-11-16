Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM with Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi as deputies

Nitish Kumar has been sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the fourth consecutive time.

news Politics

Nitish Kumar was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for a fourth straight term on Monday at Raj Bhavan in Patna, in the presence of Union Chief Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda. His two new deputies, Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi took oath as his deputies, replacing the 15-year long Sushil Modi legacy. While Tarkishore Prasad is an MLA from Kathir, Renu Devi earlier served as BJP vice-president.

Nitish Kumar was administered the oath of office at Raj Bhavan by Governor Phagu Chauhan, a day after he staked claim for the formation of a new government in the state. Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was also one of the people present at the ceremony.

Along with Nitish Kumar, BJP MLAs Mangal Pandey and Amarendra Pratap Singh also took oath as Bihar Cabinet Ministers. From the Janata Dal (United), leaders Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Vijendra Prasad Yadav, Ashok Choudhary, and Mewa Lal Choudhary took oath as Cabinet Ministers. Santosh Kumar Suman, son of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Mukesh Sahni of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) were also among those who took oath.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) that had alleged foul play in the election results, had decided to boycott the event in protest. The RJD tweeted, “RJD boycotts the swearing-in ceremony. The mandate for change was against NDA. The mandate has been changed into government order. As the unemployed youth, farmers, contract workers, teachers what they are going through. People are upset with the fraud committed by NDA. We are people’s representatives and we stand with people.” The RJD, led by Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tejashwi, decided to not turn up for the swearing-in ceremony despite an invitation.

According to reports, Sushil Modi, who has been replaced as the Deputy Chief Minister, will either be accommodated in the Rajya Sabha, as a seat has fallen vacant due to the death of Ram Vilas Paswan, or made a minister at the Centre, or named the Governor of a state.