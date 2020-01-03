Nithya Menen to star in a comic period drama

Tollywood

Directed by Vishvak Khanderao, the film will star Satyadev Kancharana and Rahul Ramakrishna alongside Nithya Menen in the lead roles.

KFC Entertainments, one of the leading distributors in Tollywood, has distributed hit movies like Arjun Reddy and Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya. The distribution house will soon be producing its first film.

Touted to be a comic period drama, it will have Nithya Menen, Satyadev Kancharana and Rahul Ramakrishna in the lead roles. Reports say that the story is set in the year 1979, with its main backdrop being Skylab, the first United States space station that was launched by NASA in the early 1970s. Incidentally, Nithya Menen made her debut in Bollywood with Mission Mangal last year, which also dealt with a similar subject.

Vishvak Khanderao will be wielding the megaphone for this venture and has also written the screenplay and dialogues. The rest of the technical crew includes Aditya Javvadi to crank the camera, Raviteja Girijala for editing, Prashant R Vihari for music and Nagarjuna Thallapalli and Dhanush Nayanar for sound design.

About the film, director Vishvak Khanderao said in an interview to Deccan Chronicle that it will be a slice of life drama with oodles of comedy and emotions. The prep work to get this project on the floors has begun and we can expect an official word on its commencement soon.

Meanwhile, Nithya Menen is expecting the release of the Malayalam movie Kolaambi, which is directed by Rajeev Ravi. The film has some of the best technicians on board, including Oscar-winning sound engineer Resul Pookutty and cinematographer Ravi Varman.

The actor also has the Tamil film, Psycho, a psychological thriller directed by Mysskin, ready for release this month. Apart from Nithya, the film also features Udhayanidhi Stalin, Aditi Rao Hydari, Ram and Shaji Chen. She also has a Malayalam film titled Aaram Thirukalpana. The crime thriller is directed by Ajay Devaloka, whose film Who premiered at Cannes last year.

